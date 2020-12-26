Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Spectris plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEPJY)

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJY) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Spectris in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Douglas now expects that the company will earn $0.90 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.92.

Get Spectris alerts:

OTCMKTS:SEPJY opened at $14.77 on Thursday. Spectris has a 12-month low of $14.77 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.12.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.