Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) (LON:JET2) rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,475 ($19.27) and last traded at GBX 1,451 ($18.96). Approximately 152,870 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 886,617 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,400 ($18.29).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “not rated” rating on shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) in a research note on Thursday, November 19th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.81, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.47.

In other Jet2 plc (JET2.L) news, insider Philip Hugh Meeson sold 500,000 shares of Jet2 plc (JET2.L) stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,400 ($18.29), for a total transaction of £7,000,000 ($9,145,544.81).

Jet2 plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in leisure travel business in the United Kingdom. The company operates scheduled holiday flights to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands, and European Leisure Cities. It is also involved in package holiday, passenger aircraft, charter aircraft, and non-ticket retail activities.

