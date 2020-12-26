JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $80.71.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on JFrog from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on JFrog in a research note on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine cut JFrog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of FROG opened at $68.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $65.65. JFrog has a 12 month low of $57.14 and a 12 month high of $95.20.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The company had revenue of $38.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.62 million. Sell-side analysts expect that JFrog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

JFrog Company Profile

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as bridge between software development and deployment, which enable organizations to build and release software faster.

