John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) (LON:WG) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 328.63 ($4.29).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 300 ($3.92) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) from GBX 303 ($3.96) to GBX 324 ($4.23) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th.

Shares of WG traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 208.30 ($2.72). The company had a trading volume of 1,597,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,810. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 208.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 213.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.60, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.55. John Wood Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 2.02 ($0.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 426.40 ($5.57).

In other John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) news, insider David Kemp sold 7,386 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 313 ($4.09), for a total transaction of £23,118.18 ($30,204.05). Also, insider Robin Watson sold 13,905 shares of John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 216 ($2.82), for a total value of £30,034.80 ($39,240.66). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,679 shares of company stock valued at $1,338,256.

John Wood Group PLC (WG.L) Company Profile

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides project management, engineering, consulting, and technical services to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Asset Solutions Europe, Africa, Asia, Australia; Assets Solutions Americas; Technical Consulting Solutions; and Investment Services.

