Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) Sets New 12-Month High at $109.66

Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $109.66 and last traded at $108.01, with a volume of 14071 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.27.

JOUT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Sidoti raised shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $103.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Johnson Outdoors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.29.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.73. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.13, for a total transaction of $259,734.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,096.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total transaction of $189,294.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,857 shares of company stock worth $954,219. Corporate insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 224.2% in the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 2nd quarter worth about $102,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors in the 3rd quarter worth about $228,000. 66.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

Featured Article: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.