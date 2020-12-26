Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Jollibee Foods (OTCMKTS:JBFCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Jollibee Foods from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of OTCMKTS JBFCY opened at $17.55 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.83. Jollibee Foods has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $17.60.

Jollibee Foods Corporation, doing business as Jollibee, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company operates quick service restaurants under the Jollibee, Chowking, Greenwich, Red Ribbon, Yong He King, Hong Zhuang Yuan, Mang Inasal, Burger King, Highlands Coffee, PHO24, Hard Rock Cafe, Dunkin' Donuts, Smashburger, Tim Ho Wan, Tortas Frontera, The Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf, and Panda Express names.

