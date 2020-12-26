JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 5,146 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,346 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,146 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.15% of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 300.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 529,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,917,000 after buying an additional 397,611 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 389,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,916,000 after buying an additional 23,148 shares during the period. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 378,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,788,000 after buying an additional 5,670 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,738,000. Finally, 55I LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 38.4% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 140,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,736,000 after buying an additional 38,860 shares during the period.

Shares of FNCL stock opened at $41.58 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 52 week low of $24.51 and a 52 week high of $45.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.88.

