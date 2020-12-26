JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stake in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PJT Partners by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub raised PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

PJT Partners stock opened at $77.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $23.63 and a one year high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.95.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. Equities research analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

