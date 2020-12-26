JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its stake in shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) by 75.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,575 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 315,389 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Euronav were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronav in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth about $117,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the second quarter worth about $122,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Euronav in the third quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Euronav by 129.4% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 31,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 17,881 shares during the period. 27.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on EURN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Euronav from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Euronav in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Euronav from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.83.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $8.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.45. Euronav NV has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.09 and a 200 day moving average of $8.78.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The shipping company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. Analysts forecast that Euronav NV will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio is 240.00%.

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the shipping and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 15, 2020, it owned and operated a fleet of 2 V-Plus vessels, 42 VLCCs, 26 Suezmaxes, and 2 FSO vessels. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium.

