JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PZA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,349,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,514,000 after buying an additional 8,363,757 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $146,466,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,605,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,764,000 after purchasing an additional 122,765 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 599,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,915,000 after acquiring an additional 95,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 726,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,338,000 after acquiring an additional 86,368 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PZA opened at $27.14 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.07 and a 1 year high of $27.59.

