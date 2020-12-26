JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stake in Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in shares of Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,702 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Molecular Templates were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MTEM. Bellevue Group AG increased its position in shares of Molecular Templates by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,477,240 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,951,000 after acquiring an additional 566,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 55.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,514,954 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,890,000 after purchasing an additional 539,289 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,345,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $18,553,000 after buying an additional 520,397 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Molecular Templates by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,946,651 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,176,000 after buying an additional 268,381 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Molecular Templates by 147.6% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 104,329 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after buying an additional 62,200 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molecular Templates stock opened at $10.02 on Friday. Molecular Templates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.51 and a 12-month high of $19.12. The stock has a market cap of $500.64 million, a P/E ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.10. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%. The business had revenue of $4.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Molecular Templates, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.05 per share, for a total transaction of $724,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,855,331 shares in the company, valued at $52,990,745.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.62 per share, with a total value of $1,077,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,060,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,240,053.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 280,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,616,000. Company insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MTEM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Molecular Templates from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Molecular Templates has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.80.

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its proprietary drug platform technology is engineered toxin bodies. The company's lead drug candidate is MT-3724 that is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed and refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; and Phase II clinical trial for treating non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

