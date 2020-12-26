JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Stock Holdings in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its stake in Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) by 87.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,186 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,419,465 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Callon Petroleum were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 29.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 56,621 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 35.1% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 61,821 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,055 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 2.1% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 888,489 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 18,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Callon Petroleum by 6.2% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 404,745 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 23,587 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPE. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Callon Petroleum from $9.75 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. ValuEngine lowered Callon Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Callon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Callon Petroleum from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Shares of NYSE:CPE opened at $13.76 on Friday. Callon Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.80 and a 52-week high of $49.80. The stock has a market cap of $547.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.49. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 5.38% and a negative net margin of 219.88%. The firm had revenue of $290.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.70 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Callon Petroleum Profile

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 540 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 346.4 MMBbls oil, 757.1 Bcf of natural gas, and 67.5 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

