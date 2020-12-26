JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Stake in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM) by 420.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 568,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 459,070 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.50% of SM Energy worth $921,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SM. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SM Energy by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,027,484 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 90,234 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in SM Energy by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 800,708 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 456,450 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,404,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in SM Energy by 204.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 428,386 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 287,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in SM Energy by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 372,402 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 87,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SM opened at $6.02 on Friday. SM Energy has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $689.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 5.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.24 and a 200-day moving average of $3.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.57% and a negative net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $281.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that SM Energy will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SM. KeyCorp cut their target price on SM Energy from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub raised SM Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on SM Energy from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of SM Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.17.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and condensate, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had 462.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 807 gross productive oil wells and 519 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

