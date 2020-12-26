JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 20,370 Shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) by 38.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,370 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 1,338.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000.

PZA opened at $27.14 on Friday. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $27.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.76.

