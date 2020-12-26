JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 292,898 Shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its stake in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) by 72.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,952 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 292,898 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 28,878 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 59,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 190.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,413 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock by 87.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,397 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. 23.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MBT. New Street Research lowered Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.50.

NYSE:MBT opened at $8.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock has a one year low of $6.20 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.43, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.83.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock (NYSE:MBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported $21.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $17.10 by $4.18. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock had a return on equity of 142.29% and a net margin of 10.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company Profile

Mobile TeleSystems Public Joint Stock Company provides telecommunication services primarily in Russia. It offers voice and data transmission, Internet access, pay TV, and value added services through wireless and fixed lines; and integration services, as well as sells equipment, accessories, and software.

