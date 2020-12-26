JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 34,493 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its stake in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,493 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.07% of PJT Partners worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 290.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 170,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,326,000 after buying an additional 126,742 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 28,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,697,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of PJT Partners by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PJT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on PJT Partners from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. BidaskClub upgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on PJT Partners in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

Shares of NYSE:PJT opened at $77.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $72.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 0.95. PJT Partners Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $79.39.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $297.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.99 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 23.22% and a net margin of 7.50%. Analysts predict that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 1st. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.30%.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

