JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 54,914 Shares of Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NASDAQ:EPAC) by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,914 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Enerpac Tool Group were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 134,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,360,000 after buying an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Enerpac Tool Group by 341.5% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after buying an additional 102,452 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Enerpac Tool Group by 20.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $419,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the second quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of NASDAQ EPAC opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.03. Enerpac Tool Group Corp. has a 1-year low of $13.28 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

Enerpac Tool Group (NASDAQ:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01).

EPAC has been the topic of several research reports. BidaskClub cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Gabelli cut Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.38.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

