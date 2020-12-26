JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims Stock Position in Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in shares of Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) by 68.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 76,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168,747 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Cloudera were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $587,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,029,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,214,000 after buying an additional 72,654 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,586,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,762,000 after buying an additional 470,174 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudera during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of Cloudera by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,395,000 after buying an additional 23,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jim Frankola sold 4,363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.30, for a total value of $53,664.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 72,424 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.32, for a total transaction of $1,109,535.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 110,050 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 357,242 shares of company stock worth $4,753,283. 16.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CLDR. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cloudera in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Northland Securities upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Cloudera from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Shares of CLDR opened at $14.88 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of -25.65 and a beta of 1.21. Cloudera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.76 and a 52-week high of $15.50.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $217.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.96 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cloudera, Inc. will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

