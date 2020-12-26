KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.87 Per Share

Analysts expect that KB Home (NYSE:KBH) will post $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for KB Home’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the highest is $0.93. KB Home posted earnings of $1.31 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 12th.

On average, analysts expect that KB Home will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $4.68. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover KB Home.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 22nd. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.33. KB Home had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $999.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of KB Home from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of KB Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. BidaskClub lowered shares of KB Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of KB Home from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Home from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.41.

KBH traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $35.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,030,232. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.07. KB Home has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 10th. This is a positive change from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.05%.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.68, for a total transaction of $128,448.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,090 shares in the company, valued at $35,362,091.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 173,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $5,886,945.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,161,095 shares in the company, valued at $39,372,731.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 469,583 shares of company stock worth $16,975,408. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 122.1% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of KB Home in the third quarter worth about $80,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 119.0% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its position in shares of KB Home by 5,070.8% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 3,361 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

