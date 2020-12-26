KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.

NYSE KBR opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. KBR had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that KBR will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 7,306.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

KBR Company Profile

KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

