KBR (NYSE:KBR) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

KBR (NYSE:KBR) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BidAskClub reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on KBR from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of KBR in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of KBR from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of KBR from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. KBR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.73.
NYSE KBR opened at $29.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.52. KBR has a 52-week low of $12.00 and a 52-week high of $31.92.
In other KBR news, insider Andrew Barrie sold 2,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total transaction of $63,547.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,694.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KBR in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in KBR in the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in KBR during the 2nd quarter valued at $98,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KBR by 7,306.8% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.
KBR Company Profile
KBR, Inc provides professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.
