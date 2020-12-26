Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAF) Trading 0.4% Higher

Kerry Group plc (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $149.00 and last traded at $149.00. 1,156 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 1,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $148.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.43.

Kerry Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KRYAF)

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and delivers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition and Consumer Foods.

See Also: How to Profit and Limit Losses With Stop Orders



Receive News & Ratings for Kerry Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kerry Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.