KeyCorp Boosts Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Price Target to $185.00

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Peloton Interactive’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.36 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on PTON. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $129.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $70.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their price target on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.57.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $162.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.60 billion and a P/E ratio of -114.59. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $167.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The company’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.29) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,688 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.09, for a total transaction of $455,157.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,054.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President William Lynch sold 183,500 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.46, for a total transaction of $24,122,910.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 125,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,432,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,906 shares of company stock worth $88,922,927.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 12.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 40,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Peloton Interactive by 407.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,996,000 after purchasing an additional 32,335 shares during the period. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

