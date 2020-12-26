KickCoin Market Cap Achieves $1.52 Million (KICK)

KickCoin (CURRENCY:KICK) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. KickCoin has a total market cap of $1.52 million and $62,317.00 worth of KickCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KickCoin token can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, KickCoin has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About KickCoin

KickCoin (CRYPTO:KICK) is a token. Its launch date was September 25th, 2017. KickCoin’s total supply is 1,690,795,943 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,641,170,126 tokens. KickCoin’s official website is kickecosystem.com . The Reddit community for KickCoin is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . KickCoin’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . KickCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem

KickCoin Token Trading

KickCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade KickCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

