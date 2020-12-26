Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on KC. CLSA assumed coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a buy rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Kingsoft Cloud has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:KC opened at $45.25 on Wednesday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $49.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.82 and a 200 day moving average of $34.03.

Kingsoft Cloud (NYSE:KC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.81 million.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $193,000. AIA Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kingsoft Cloud during the second quarter valued at about $239,000.

Kingsoft Cloud Company Profile

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare businesses among others.

