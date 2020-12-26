Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPF) fell 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $83.30 and last traded at $83.30. 2,348 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 108% from the average session volume of 1,130 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.35.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.23.

About Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS:KGSPF)

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions for the construction sector in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring Technology.

See Also: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.