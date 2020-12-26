Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) Price Target Cut to C$71.00

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) had its target price cut by National Bank Financial from C$72.00 to C$71.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$80.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$100.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$88.00 to C$85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$89.00 to C$84.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) alerts:

Shares of KL opened at C$53.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$14.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.99. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$25.67 and a 12-month high of C$76.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$54.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.34.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) (TSE:KL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$843.30 million for the quarter. Analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.8539239 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.244 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.35%.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

Featured Story: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (KL.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.