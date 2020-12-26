KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “KKR & Co. Inc. operates as an investment firm. The Company manages investments such as private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit strategies and hedge funds. KKR & Co. Inc., formerly known as KKR & Co. L.P., is based in New York. “

KKR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co. Inc. currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $38.15.

Shares of NYSE KKR opened at $39.84 on Tuesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $40.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $22.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.44 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.55.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $573.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $481.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.34%.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 100,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.83, for a total value of $3,483,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 145,600 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.12, for a total value of $5,404,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 156,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,812,212.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 20,370,600 shares of company stock worth $2,223,442,672. Corporate insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 981 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. by 68.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,680 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co. Inc. Company Profile

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

