Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Shares Gap Up to $2.82

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.82, but opened at $3.12. Kopin shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 10,054 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.75 million, a PE ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 2.42.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 million. Kopin had a negative net margin of 37.11% and a negative return on equity of 51.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kopin Co. will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Kopin during the 3rd quarter worth about $386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Kopin by 37.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 111,443 shares in the last quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in Kopin during the third quarter valued at about $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Kopin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 656,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. 18.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kopin Company Profile (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells components, subassemblies, head-worn, and hand-held systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, and optical lenses; and headset systems.

