Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $12.61

Shares of Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.61 and traded as high as $15.16. Kronos Worldwide shares last traded at $15.04, with a volume of 81,416 shares traded.

KRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Kronos Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Kronos Worldwide from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kronos Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 5.05 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.61. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 1.27.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $416.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.28 million. Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.88%. Kronos Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 30th. Kronos Worldwide’s payout ratio is currently 96.00%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 19.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 271,865 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,812,000 after purchasing an additional 43,569 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $5,536,000. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 18.9% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 52,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 31.1% in the second quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 83,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 19,900 shares during the period. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO)

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

