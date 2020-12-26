Kyber Network (KNC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $166.04 Million

Kyber Network (CURRENCY:KNC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Kyber Network token can currently be bought for $0.83 or 0.00003353 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Kyber Network has traded down 12% against the dollar. Kyber Network has a total market capitalization of $166.04 million and approximately $30.25 million worth of Kyber Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00046932 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000238 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005126 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004067 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.56 or 0.00322737 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004057 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00016422 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.31 or 0.00029669 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Kyber Network Profile

KNC is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Kyber Network’s total supply is 210,337,869 tokens and its circulating supply is 200,855,017 tokens. The official website for Kyber Network is kyber.network . Kyber Network’s official Twitter account is @kybernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kyber Network is /r/kybernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Kyber Network

