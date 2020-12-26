KZ Cash Price Reaches $0.0016 (KZC)

KZ Cash (CURRENCY:KZC) traded down 10.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 26th. One KZ Cash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including BTC-Alpha and BitBay. Over the last week, KZ Cash has traded down 22.2% against the dollar. KZ Cash has a total market cap of $2,542.81 and approximately $6.00 worth of KZ Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00003691 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00013328 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

KZ Cash Coin Profile

KZ Cash is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2018. KZ Cash’s total supply is 3,443,118 coins and its circulating supply is 1,563,996 coins. KZ Cash’s official Twitter account is @cash_kz . KZ Cash’s official website is kzcash.kz

Buying and Selling KZ Cash

KZ Cash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BitBay and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KZ Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KZ Cash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KZ Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

