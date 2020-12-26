Landcadia Holdings III (OTCMKTS:LCYAU) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Landcadia Holdings III, Inc (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)’s share price fell 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.60 and last traded at $10.62. 119,279 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 211,364 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.74.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.22.

Landcadia Holdings III Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LCYAU)

There is no company description available for Landcadia Holdings III Inc

