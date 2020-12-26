Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Legrand SA (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays initiated coverage on Legrand in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Legrand in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Legrand in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Legrand from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Legrand stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $17.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.17.

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and power factor correction products; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; and UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories.

