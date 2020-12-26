Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Insider Sells $25,942,000.00 in Stock

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) insider Shai Wininger sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $25,942,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,737,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,840,155.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shai Wininger also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 21st, Shai Wininger sold 68,720 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $7,517,968.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, Shai Wininger sold 9,101 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $918,472.92.

On Thursday, December 10th, Shai Wininger sold 111,222 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.01, for a total value of $11,456,978.22.

On Monday, December 7th, Shai Wininger sold 906 shares of Lemonade stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total value of $90,165.12.

Shares of Lemonade stock opened at $125.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.67. Lemonade, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.11 and a twelve month high of $137.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $17.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.73 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LMND has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.80.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth approximately $82,072,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,250,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Lemonade in the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina bought a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the third quarter worth $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Company Profile

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

