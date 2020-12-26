LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 31,067 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LendingClub were worth $877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 30,821 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 164.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 31,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in LendingClub by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 31,886 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 17,202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get LendingClub alerts:

In related news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 11,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $100,013.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 746,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,222,098.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 6,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.85, for a total transaction of $29,997.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,189 shares in the company, valued at $350,116.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,212 shares of company stock worth $320,067 over the last 90 days. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LC shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on LendingClub from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LendingClub from $7.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on LendingClub from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

LC opened at $8.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $690.02 million, a P/E ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58 and a 200-day moving average of $5.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a current ratio of 4.70. LendingClub Co. has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $13.67.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The credit services provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.18. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 37.60% and a negative return on equity of 13.79%. The business had revenue of $74.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Profile

LendingClub Corporation provides unsecured personal loans in the United States. It operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including education and patient finance loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.