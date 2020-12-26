Level01 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $58,931.00 (LVX)

Level01 (CURRENCY:LVX) traded 12.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One Level01 token can now be purchased for about $0.0414 or 0.00000161 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Level01 has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Level01 has a total market cap of $6.82 million and $58,931.00 worth of Level01 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00042787 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00006410 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.65 or 0.00033576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.50 or 0.00297021 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003882 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00015578 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Level01 Token Profile

Level01 (CRYPTO:LVX) is a token. It was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Level01’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 164,760,195 tokens. Level01’s official Twitter account is @Level01io . The official message board for Level01 is level01.io/blog . Level01’s official website is level01.io

Level01 Token Trading

Level01 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Level01 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Level01 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Level01 using one of the exchanges listed above.

