LikeCoin Price Up 4.6% Over Last Week (LIKE)

LikeCoin (CURRENCY:LIKE) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One LikeCoin token can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, LikeCoin has traded up 4.6% against the US dollar. LikeCoin has a market capitalization of $8.06 million and approximately $52,650.00 worth of LikeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00046526 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004031 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.40 or 0.00315118 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00031354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004018 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00016146 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

About LikeCoin

LikeCoin (CRYPTO:LIKE) is a token. Its launch date was February 8th, 2018. LikeCoin’s total supply is 1,011,193,944 tokens and its circulating supply is 833,641,989 tokens. LikeCoin’s official Twitter account is @likecoin_fdn and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for LikeCoin is medium.com/likecoin . The official website for LikeCoin is like.co

LikeCoin Token Trading

LikeCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LikeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LikeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy LikeCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

