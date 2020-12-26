Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Analysts predict that Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:LGF.A) will report earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Lions Gate Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.06. Lions Gate Entertainment reported earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lions Gate Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $1.08. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lions Gate Entertainment.

Get Lions Gate Entertainment alerts:

Lions Gate Entertainment (NYSE:LGF.A) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $745.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.77 million. Lions Gate Entertainment had a negative net margin of 2.95% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Lions Gate Entertainment from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.96.

Shares of Lions Gate Entertainment stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.90. 798,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 981,946. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.59. Lions Gate Entertainment has a 12-month low of $4.18 and a 12-month high of $11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Lions Gate Entertainment Company Profile

Lions Gate Entertainment Corp. engages in motion picture production and distribution, television programming and syndication, home entertainment, interactive ventures and games, and location-based entertainment in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Motion Pictures, Television Production, and Media Networks.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lions Gate Entertainment (LGF.A)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lions Gate Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.