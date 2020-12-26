LiquidApps Trading 6% Lower This Week (DAPP)

LiquidApps (CURRENCY:DAPP) traded 6.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on December 26th. LiquidApps has a total market cap of $6.80 million and approximately $1,457.00 worth of LiquidApps was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, LiquidApps has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. One LiquidApps token can currently be bought for about $0.0097 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001308 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded down 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PHANTOM (XPH) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000058 BTC.

About LiquidApps

LiquidApps is a token. LiquidApps' total supply is 1,050,224,556 tokens and its circulating supply is 701,996,607 tokens. The Reddit community for LiquidApps is /r/LiquidApps and the currency's Github account can be viewed here.

The official message board for LiquidApps is medium.com/@liquidapps . The official website for LiquidApps is www.liquidapps.io

LiquidApps Token Trading

LiquidApps can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network, HitBTC and Bancor Network. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiquidApps directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiquidApps should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LiquidApps using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

