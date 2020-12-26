LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Strong-Buy

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. LivePerson has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.33.

Shares of LPSN stock opened at $65.06 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.39. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $68.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of -34.98 and a beta of 1.38.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The firm had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.81, for a total transaction of $132,025.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,921,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 364,834 shares of company stock valued at $20,550,976 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in LivePerson by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in LivePerson during the 3rd quarter valued at about $118,000. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

