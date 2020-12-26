LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.
NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter.
LMP Automotive Company Profile
LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.
