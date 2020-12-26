LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) Raised to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.98 and a 200 day moving average of $18.63. LMP Automotive has a 52 week low of $3.28 and a 52 week high of $49.30. The company has a current ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.18). LMP Automotive had a negative return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 9.60%. The company had revenue of $13.37 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Telemus Capital LLC bought a new position in LMP Automotive in the 3rd quarter worth $233,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 194.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 7,575 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 82.9% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 65,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 29,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in LMP Automotive by 1,295.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 126,552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

LMP Automotive Company Profile

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc provides an e-commerce and facilities-based platform for consumers to buy, sell, rent, subscribe for, or finance pre-owned and new automobiles in the United States. The company offers pre-owned automobiles, and rentals and subscriptions for pre-owned and new automobiles. As of December 31, 2019, it had 316 automobiles.

