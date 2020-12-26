Loopring [NEO] (LRN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.60 Million

Loopring [NEO] (CURRENCY:LRN) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. Loopring [NEO] has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $30.00 worth of Loopring [NEO] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loopring [NEO] token can now be bought for about $0.0141 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including DragonEX, Gate.io, Switcheo Network and IDAX. Over the last seven days, Loopring [NEO] has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003773 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001135 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00127267 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019687 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.93 or 0.00207445 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00623605 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.34 or 0.00326040 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.05 or 0.00056822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.72 or 0.00089571 BTC.

Loopring [NEO] Profile

Loopring [NEO]’s total supply is 113,602,931 tokens. Loopring [NEO]’s official website is loopring.org . Loopring [NEO]’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg . The Reddit community for Loopring [NEO] is /r/loopring and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring [NEO]’s official message board is medium.com/loopring-protocol

Buying and Selling Loopring [NEO]

Loopring [NEO] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, DragonEX, Switcheo Network, IDAX and CoinMex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring [NEO] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring [NEO] should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loopring [NEO] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

