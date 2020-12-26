LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its position in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 14.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 329,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,754 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in LSI Industries were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in LSI Industries by 204.7% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 152,114 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 102,184 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 116.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,092 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 25,920 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 29.7% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in LSI Industries by 72.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 212,790 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 89,274 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in LSI Industries by 53.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 185,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 64,434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSI Industries stock opened at $8.52 on Friday. LSI Industries Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $224.54 million, a PE ratio of 31.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.96.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 3.40%. The company had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.51 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st.

About LSI Industries

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

