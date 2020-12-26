Lufax (NYSE:LU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lufax (NYSE:LU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lufax Holding Ltd is a technology-empowered personal financial services platform principally in China. Lufax Holding Ltd is based in Shanghai, China. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a sector weight rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Lufax in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.20.

Shares of LU stock opened at $14.17 on Wednesday. Lufax has a one year low of $11.56 and a one year high of $20.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36.

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class.

