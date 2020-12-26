LUKSO Price Tops $1.17 on Exchanges (LYXe)

LUKSO (CURRENCY:LYXe) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. LUKSO has a market cap of $4.45 million and approximately $1.59 million worth of LUKSO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LUKSO has traded 0.7% lower against the US dollar. One LUKSO token can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00004753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00046980 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000235 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005120 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004072 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $79.14 or 0.00321290 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004060 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00029731 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00016395 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

LUKSO (LYXe) is a token. Its launch date was July 27th, 2018. LUKSO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,803,994 tokens. LUKSO’s official message board is medium.com/lukso . LUKSO’s official Twitter account is @lukso_io . LUKSO’s official website is lukso.network

