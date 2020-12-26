LunchMoney (LMY) Market Cap Tops $154,122.77

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded down 24.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One LunchMoney token can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, LunchMoney has traded up 33.2% against the dollar. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $154,122.77 and approximately $312.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Token Profile

LunchMoney’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,308,722 tokens. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . The official website for LunchMoney is www.lunchmoney.io

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

LunchMoney can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using US dollars.

