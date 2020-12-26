MalwareChain Price Down 37.7% Over Last 7 Days (MALW)

MalwareChain (CURRENCY:MALW) traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 26th. One MalwareChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0255 or 0.00000102 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, MalwareChain has traded down 37.7% against the U.S. dollar. MalwareChain has a market capitalization of $133,682.40 and $1,545.00 worth of MalwareChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bonorum (BONO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.91 or 0.00139982 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00008632 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00026093 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00011038 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004179 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000063 BTC.

MalwareChain Coin Profile

MALW is a coin. MalwareChain’s total supply is 5,250,170 coins. The official website for MalwareChain is malwarechain.com . The official message board for MalwareChain is medium.com/@MalwareChain/introducing-malwarechain-a-unique-distributed-antivirus-with-a-pos-masternode-based-architecture-d1e63a3ebc07

Buying and Selling MalwareChain

