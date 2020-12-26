MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

MKTX has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a buy rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MarketAxess from $517.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Compass Point upped their price target on MarketAxess from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital upped their price target on MarketAxess from $621.00 to $631.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered MarketAxess from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $474.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $499.18.

MarketAxess stock opened at $573.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.94 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $548.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $515.06. MarketAxess has a 52 week low of $275.49 and a 52 week high of $606.45.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.13 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 42.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MarketAxess will post 7.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MarketAxess news, Director Stephen P. Casper sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.96, for a total transaction of $416,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,882,576. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.13, for a total value of $141,532.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,360.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 69,462 shares of company stock valued at $38,841,565. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in MarketAxess by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,344,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,176,175,000 after acquiring an additional 246,288 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,647,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,756,515,000 after acquiring an additional 118,334 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,072,000 after acquiring an additional 48,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 2,386.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,212,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163,338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 977,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,902,000 after acquiring an additional 166,617 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform that enables fixed-income market participants to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments worldwide. It offers institutional investor and broker-dealer firms the access to global liquidity in U.S.

