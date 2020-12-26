Max Property Group Trading 12.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MPG)

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Max Property Group token can now be purchased for about $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. In the last seven days, Max Property Group has traded 12.5% higher against the dollar. Max Property Group has a total market cap of $769,120.62 and $1,473.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Max Property Group

MPG is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 16th, 2018. Max Property Group’s total supply is 693,372,305 tokens and its circulating supply is 142,223,550 tokens. Max Property Group’s official website is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Max Property Group

Max Property Group can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

