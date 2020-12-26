Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) Trading 3.1% Higher

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc (NASDAQ:MDRR) traded up 3.1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.38 and last traded at $2.34. 19,534 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 646,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.27.

The firm has a market cap of $11.23 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.78.

Medalist Diversified REIT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MDRR)

Medalist Diversified REIT, Inc engages in acquiring, repositioning, renovating, leasing and managing income-producing real estate. It focuses on commercial properties, flex-industrial, retail properties, multi-family residential properties, and hospitality. The company was founded on September 28, 2015 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MA.

